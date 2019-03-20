Disney Hall’s ‘Thought Experiments’: New view of an L.A. landmark through immersive ‘video walk’

The name Schroeda comes from “Schrödinger's cat,” a paradoxical “thought experiment” by an Austrian physicist about a cat in a box and the hypothetical state of being both dead and alive. Cardiff likens it to an unsettled state of mind she observes in people “stuck” in a daunting 24-hour news cycle. “I’ve seen so many people talking and writing about ‘How do we deal with all this news all over the world that’s so terrible?’” she says. “So this idea of the cat being dead and alive at the same time, and this whole idea of boxes, is a very powerful metaphor.”