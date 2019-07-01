Review: ‘Migrant Caravan’ isn’t so different from ‘Disco!’ in this artist’s hands

These paintings are about the mechanics of making an image, but they also allude to the mechanics of real life. Perhaps that’s the best way to understand the caravan/disco disconnect. They’re two very different kinds of crowds, assembled for very different reasons, but Longhini’s strategy of “baroque” excess renders them similar, erasing the very great distances between them. This is irresponsible, but also gestures toward the way we consume images. Flowing endlessly across our screens everyday, they become their own trail of dazzling sameness.