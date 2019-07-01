Art as a portal to Korean ancestors? The mesmerizing work of Hanna Hur

The austere, ethereal grids of Agnes Martin come to mind, and Hur’s works generate a similar expansive feeling. In the large painting “The Gate, ii,” a frame of circles in various shades of light blue encloses two vertical rectangles of white circles. Interspersed between the orbs, at somewhat random intervals, are smaller dots, some of which overlap the circles like a Venn diagram. I have no idea what this all signifies — Links in a chain? Cell division? — but the work evokes a mesmerizing sense of calm and wonder. What will arrive if we only stand in front of it long enough?