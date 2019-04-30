Review: Jaime Martin electrifies in his warm-up with L.A. Chamber Orchestra

In “Voy a Dormir,” which was written for the rich and unflinching intensity of mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, Dessner makes little overt effort to understand, let alone explain or defend, Storni. He accepts her evocation of beauty at face value. O’Connor’s is the poet’s voice, but sounding as if the Storni were having an out-of-body experience. Suffering is not the point. The world in all its momentary glory is. The orchestra moves often in slow, methodic lines, thickened by the lower strings, with the piano the source of a distant twinkle in the heavens. Dressner’s piano writing for the dual pianists, Katia and Marielle Labèque, on their new album, “El Chan,” is a further, more forward example of such keyboard glitter.