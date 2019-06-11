John Early, that comedian you see everywhere but still don't really know

“He had this really adorable idea of doing this interview,” Nixon said, “where he keeps trying to trod the straight and narrow path of asking me about the issues on the campaign, but he just can’t help himself but be dragged back into ‘Sex and the City’ and Miranda-land. I think that it kind of exemplifies what’s so great about him in the political realm — is that he is able to do these things that, you know, provoke people’s interest, because they’re funny and they’re slightly off-kilter.”