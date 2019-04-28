John Kelly resurrects his past lives: dancer, filmmaker, drag performer and so much more

Ultimately, Kelly is up to something more profound here than showing off. A survivor of the AIDS pandemic, he has taken on the responsibility of representing his lost generation, of attempting to embody, in the only way he can, the friends and mentors and lovers and artists who inspired him, or could have inspired him had they lived. Like Orpheus — one of his many mythical inspirations — Kelly can’t bring these lost souls back from the dead. He can’t speak for them. He can only grieve for them in his own way, and remind us that they were here.