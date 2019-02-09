Review: Julia Sweeney is 'Older & Wider' and really, really (really) funny

A devout atheist, Sweeney nonetheless signed up for a Bible study class that left her pondering the various versions of the New Testament gospels. In perhaps her most uproarious bit, she re-imagines the Gospels as progressive drafts of a screenplay she has written, annoyingly tweaked by an overbearing studio executive. (A tie-in with Mondavi prompts another rewrite, presumably to include the wedding feast at Cana.) When the studio eventually passes on her project, she learns that the Bible story of Revelation, written by two heavyweight directors who dropped acid together in the desert, has been greenlighted and is “testing through the roof.”