This orchestra wants no conductor: How Kaleidoscope aims to move in different directions

Mitchell said the ensemble sustains itself largely on donations and a pay-what-you-can model. Only 4% of its concerts are ticketed, though that does factor in performances at schools and hospitals. Two other upcoming shows — one at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 23 and another at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in Orange the next afternoon — will be ticketed events with a program consisting of Caroline Shaw's “Entr’acte,” Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.