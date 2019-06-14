Review: Joe Orton’s ‘Loot’ cuts with softened edges at the Odyssey

Hal’s religiously devout father, Mr. McLeavy (Nicholas Hormann), has no idea of his son’s shenanigans, but his wife’s murderous caregiver, Nurse McMahon (Elizabeth Arends), soon discovers their scam and wants in on the take. When Inspector Truscott (Ron Bottitta) arrives, the action becomes a farcical blur, with all the bad guys benefiting richly from their corruption, while the only good guy seems headed for doom — his punishment, apparently, for playing by the rules of a system gone mad.