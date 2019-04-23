Review: In Morgan Mandalay’s new paintings, life carries on as Eden burns

There are echoes of Giuseppe Arcimboldo, the Italian Mannerist painter best known for imaginative portrait heads made entirely of fruits, vegetables and flowers. The little painting also nods to the dark still lifes that Gustave Courbet painted when he was incarcerated in a Paris prison, victim of his radical political beliefs. Another work curls delicate flowers around the jawbone of an ass, Samson’s crude but effective weapon against uncultured Philistines.