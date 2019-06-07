Review: At Rogue Machine, ‘Yeti’ lets loose their inner 12-year-old

They have a boom-box, rudimentary props and costumes, but no director; they cue scene changes by chanting, “Ready, Steady, Yeti, Go!” That’s the only yeti to be found in the script, except obliquely, perhaps, in its endorsement of Rousseau’s concept of the noble savage. Not only does Goon, the “bad” twin (he and his brother are tongue-in-cheek imports from the didactic comic strip “Goofus and Gallant”), prove to be the most humane of all the characters, but the forces of civilization represented by an earnest teacher, a dopey cop and the annoying boy detective Wikipedia Jones are the villains.