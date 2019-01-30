Review: For Robert Wilhite, painting and sculpture take shape as furniture and musical instruments

Like De Stijl and Constructivism of the 1910s and ’20s, which dreamed of reconceiving the world in the tumultuous wake of European revolution and war, Wilhite’s neo-Bauhaus American work is usefully considered as arising in the aftermath of Vietnam. In the process it assumes a wry position in relation to the explosive art-market boom of the 1980s: Sculptures and paintings are pointedly — and wittily — delivered as cathartic commercial product design.