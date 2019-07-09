Eggs are being fried as art at the Hammer Museum. Let's see what's cooking

Egg-frying isn’t the most outlandish assignment Pugh has taken on at the Hammer. He once installed a work with live aquatic snails by Max Hooper Schneider. Another time he spent the night at the museum to melt 500 pounds of wax for the exhibition “Marisa Merz: The Sky Is a Great Space.” But Lucas’ show is one of the most humorous, he says, placing the finished, now latex-like eggs on a platter. Then he races over to the gallery to crown Lucas’ art installation with the fruits of his labor just minutes before the exhibit opens for the day.