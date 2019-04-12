When a trip to Hawaii isn't paradise: Playwrights’ Arena's ‘Southernmost’

Charlene almost immediately regrets the visit, despite a warm welcome from her loving mother, Becky (Sharon Omi), and goofy family friend Bruce (Aaron Ikeda). Charlene’s problem lies with her stubborn father, Wally (Alberto Isaac), whose hard-headedness takes on lethal implications when a volcano erupts and Wally refuses to evacuate. This is where he was born, Wally says, and this is where he intends to die. However, if the lava flow blocks the only road out of town, he may get his wish sooner than later.