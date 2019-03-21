Spring architecture picks: LGBT Center, L.A. River, UCLA art studios, Coachella and more

Sure, a main-stage set by Childish Gambino may be the highlight of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. But each spring, ever more ambitious art, architecture and design installations pop up on the polo field. Last year, wire mesh ghost cathedrals by Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi towered over the crowd, but an upcoming piece by Berlin-based architect Diébédo Francis Kéré may be more down to earth. Kéré is best known for schools and civic structures in his home nation of Burkina Faso, buildings often constructed of local clay bricks and other modest materials. A Coachella installation by Los Angeles-based Office Kovacs, however, will likely prove more whimsical. Principal Andrew Kovacs relies on collage and assemblage techniques to create dollhouse-like designs, sampling architectural history and pop culture like a DJ mixing tracks and loops.