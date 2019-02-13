Review: Marino Formenti and a startling piano recital to die for

But what was shocking about Formenti’s performance was the extent to which he removed the chromatic sting of Froberger, a pianist normally celebrated for his ability to startle. Formenti underplayed all in the music that had been meant to alarm. The result was a profound sense of acceptance that could come about only after a good deal of nonstop disconcertment in downright startling performances of the 23 pieces that preceded Froberger’s — and Formenti’s — “Ma Mort.” Indeed, by this point it had become impossible to distinguish between composer and pianist.