Amanda Kolson Hurley says suburbs were sites of experimentation — and could be again

It was a time in the architects’ lives when they were starting families and thinking about what an optimal domestic environment would be — and they were thinking about how the community could support that. The common area was really important, where kids could meet up with each other and have some independence. A lot of the homes have playrooms, but they are often in the basement level. These were working architects and midcentury parents who were not helicopter parents. The idea was that kids could have their own space.