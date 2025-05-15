Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

It’s the summer of the motel. An epic guide to the best roadside havens in California

Collage of motel keys in door locks and door hangers with small line illustrations of various things like a cactus and plane
(Photographs by Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times; Al Seib, David Fotus, Jacob Tovar and Megan Morello / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Art direction by 
Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini
The motel, a word born in California, turns 100 this year. And for road trip adventurers, there have never been more options.

You might stay at the legendary pink palace that is the Madonna Inn. Or Surfrider Malibu, where you can borrow a Mini Cooper and cruise along PCH. There’s Sea & Sand Inn, which clings to a breathtaking Santa Cruz clifftop. And Pioneertown Motel, a charming desert outpost with Old West vibes.

In this guide, we jangle our room keys to explore the greatest motels across the state. Along the way, we stop to discover cool vintage history, iconic restaurants and essential roadside attractions.

Ready to hit the road?
photo collage of a motel sign reading "Trixie Motel" near a pool with chairs, and two women loading their SUV

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

The 34 coolest, kitschiest, most fascinating motels in California

The Madonna Inn, Skyview in Los Alamos, San Francisco’s Hotel Del Sol, Trixie Motel in Palm Springs. This state has no shortage of great motels, many of which mix nostalgia with modern design.

Photo collage of a car moving fast in front of a motel and an inset photo of an array of photos and brochures for a motel

Travel & Experiences

I went on a 2,500-mile search for the greatest motels in California. Here’s what I found

The roadside motel, an innovation conceived in California, turns 100 this year. Travel writer Christopher Reynolds went looking for its birthplace — and its future.

Image of a restaurant dining room with people eating various foods

Food

For Subscribers

19 must-try diners and restaurants for your next California road trip

From historic saloons to local breweries and steakhouses, here’s where to stop for food on your next California road trip.

A man looking at the camera from behind a table filled with various motel merchandise like shirts, pins, books, and hats

Lifestyle

He wants you to love motels as much as he does. His enthusiasm is infectious

Merch Motel’s Barkev Msrlyan took his obsession with midcentury motels and turned it into a retro-lover’s dream.

The Madonna Inn dining room full of people, decorated in florals and other decor in pinks, reds, and golds

Food

At the world-famous Madonna Inn, let them eat pink cake

Gargantuan pink Champagne cakes, cocktails and oak-grilled steaks: a behind-the-scenes peek at the Madonna Inn’s restaurants, bars and bakery.

The Madonna Inn's Pink Cloud topped with whipped cream, a red cherry and pink sugar in a branded green goblet against pink.

Food

Madonna Inn’s Pink Cloud cocktail

This strawberries-and-cream cocktail is the most ordered at the Madonna Inn’s Silver Bar. Here’s how to make it at home, with or without alcohol.

Advertisement
Photo collage of a California mountain and sea view, dinosaur sculpture and mural art

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

8 essential roadside attractions in California — giant dinosaurs, a mystery spot and more

These road trip stops between San Diego and San Francisco offer you history, photo ops and, yes, a bathroom break.

A man (actor Eugene Levy) sitting in a plastic chair against a brick wall outside of a motel

Travel & Experiences

5 fascinating facts about motels, from murders and movies to Magic Fingers

Thousands of motels once advertised coin-operated vibrating mattresses and other phenomena from last century.

Motel California tabloid promo image (Photographs by Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times and Megan Bayley / For The Times)

Travel & Experiences

Buy the new ‘Motel California’ special section

A must-have guide for fans of Midcentury design, iconic restaurants, vintage history and unforgettable adventures.

An assortment of vintage motel matchbooks on a wooden table

Lifestyle

10 vintage motel matchbooks that light up nostalgia

Motels in the 1950s and ’60s gave away matchbooks as a way to market themselves amid competition. Collectors say motel matchbooks are a connection to the not-so-distant past.

More to Read

Travel & ExperiencesLifestyleThings to Do
Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini

Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini is an art director at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement