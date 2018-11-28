Meet the anonymous artist installing bus benches at neglected stops on L.A.'s Eastside

Instead, the allocation and installation of street furniture — including benches and shade structures at bus stops — fall to a combination of government bureaucracies. Namely, the Bureau of Street Services (part of the Department of Public Works) in combination with a respective city’s local government. In the case of Los Angeles, that would be the individual council districts in which a given stop might exist. Also in on the mix are two private contractors — Martin Outdoor Media and Outfront / JCDecaux Street Furniture — which maintain a small network of benches and shelters, respectively, financed by advertising.