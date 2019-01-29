How shows of old photos and architectural designs harken to a golden California of the 1900s

Sometime between 1924 and 1929, an unknown photographer stood on the hillsides that flank Beachwood Canyon, pointed a camera north and snapped an image that’s come to represent the very concept of Los Angeles: Hollywoodland. At that moment, Hollywoodland was a housing development in the early stages of construction. In the photo’s foreground are the Hollywood Hills, covered primarily in scrub, though, what is to come is already evident. A roadway snakes through the landscape connecting the silhouettes of homes in an array of fantastical styles, and in the distance stands an advertising sign — erected to promote the real estate venture — that will become world-famous when it is later shortened to “Hollywood,” land of dreams.