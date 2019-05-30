Datebook: Inspired by antiquity, painter Alexandra Grant tackles notions of love

David Hammons, at Hauser & Wirth. In lieu of a news release, Hammons had the gallery send out a scribbled line drawing that bore the dedication, “This exhibition is dedicated to Ornette Colman, Hemolodic Thinker” — the latter a reference to the late saxophonist’s theories of jazz. The basic concept: “Follow the idea, not the sound.” That is something that has resonated deeply with Hammons, who over the course of a career that has spanned more than half a century, has taken on the emblems of want and privilege in the arenas of race, class and economics and forced us to stare our hypocrisies in the face. Opens Saturday at 3 p.m. and runs through Aug. 11. 901 E. Third St., downtown Los Angeles, hauserwirth.com.