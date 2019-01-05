The week ahead at SoCal museums, Jan. 6-13: A survey of Richard Diebenkorn's early work and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Lasting Impressions: Selections from the Scripps College Permanent Collection Exhibition of more than forty objects include works by Laura Andreson, Robert Arneson and others. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Opens Sat.; ends April 17. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.
Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955 Survey of the American artist’s earliest work includes rarely seen paintings and drawings. Frederick R. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Starts Sat.; ends March 31. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851.
Dora: Discovery and Despair Traveling exhibit spotlights a WWII-era underground rocket factory in Nazi Germany that was built by and run on slave labor. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends April 5. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.