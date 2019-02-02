SoCal museum listings, Feb. 3-10: ‘Pontormo: Miraculous Encounters’ at the Getty and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).

Openings

Power of Pattern: Central Asian Ikats from the David and Elizabeth Reisbord Collection Features more than 60 intricately patterned traditional robes. Los Angeles County Museum of Art , 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends July 28. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.

Adia Millett: Breaking Patterns The Oakland-based artist examines identity, personal memory, collective history, etc., through collage, assemblage, photography, textiles and painting. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Aug. 25. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.

Stargazers: Intersections of Contemporary Art & Astronomy Exhibit includes works by Lita Albuquerque, Russell Crotty and others. Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion, Orange Coast College, Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa. Starts Thu.; ends April 6. Open Mon.-Thu.; other dates. Free. (714) 432-5738.

Pontormo: Miraculous Encounters Exhibition features the 16th-century Italian artist’s altarpiece painting “The Visitation,” along with other works (starts Tue.; ends April 28). Also on display: “Marks of Collaboration: Drawings in Context,” exploring how 16th-century Swiss designers and glass painters communicated with each other through drawings (starts Tue.; ends April 14). The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.

Celia Paul Seven recent paintings by the contemporary British artist address memory, family and the inner lives of women; curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hilton Als in collaboration with Paul. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends July 8. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.

Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale Annual exhibition/fundraiser showcases paintings and sculptures by nationally recognized artists. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sat.; ends March 24. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000.

Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property 1968-2018 Major retrospective of the Cleveland-born Conceptual artist’s work includes photographs, assemblages, drawings, collages, immersive installations, etc. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends May 12. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000

Crumbling Empire: The Tom and Jeri Ferris Russian Collection of Glasnost and Perestroika Paintings Russian poster designs from the 1980s-90s paired with street art by contemporary American artist Shepard Fairey. Also on display: “Upside-Down Propaganda: The Art of North Korean Defector Sun Mu” and “Red Alert! Air Raid Sirens of Los Angeles: Art Installation by Nicole Weingart.” The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts next Sun.; ends June 2. Free. (310) 216-1600.

Maryam Jafri: I Drank the Kool-Aid But I Didn’t Inhale First-ever U.S. solo exhibition of works by the conceptual artist features a new staging of Jafri’s “Product Recall: An Index of Innovation (2014–15),” combining framed text and photography spotlighting failed food products (starts next Sun.; ends June 23). Also on display: “Lucas Blalock: An Enormous Oar,” featuring manipulated photographs of everyday items (starts next Sun.; ends July 21). The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.

Critics’ Choices