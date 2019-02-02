SoCal museum listings, Feb. 3-10: ‘Pontormo: Miraculous Encounters’ at the Getty and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Power of Pattern: Central Asian Ikats from the David and Elizabeth Reisbord Collection Features more than 60 intricately patterned traditional robes.
Adia Millett: Breaking Patterns The Oakland-based artist examines identity, personal memory, collective history, etc., through collage, assemblage, photography, textiles and painting. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Aug. 25. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Stargazers: Intersections of Contemporary Art & Astronomy Exhibit includes works by Lita Albuquerque, Russell Crotty and others. Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion, Orange Coast College, Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa. Starts Thu.; ends April 6. Open Mon.-Thu.; other dates. Free. (714) 432-5738.
Pontormo: Miraculous Encounters Exhibition features the 16th-century Italian artist’s altarpiece painting “The Visitation,” along with other works (starts Tue.; ends April 28). Also on display: “Marks of Collaboration: Drawings in Context,” exploring how 16th-century Swiss designers and glass painters communicated with each other through drawings (starts Tue.; ends April 14). The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Celia Paul Seven recent paintings by the contemporary British artist address memory, family and the inner lives of women; curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hilton Als in collaboration with Paul. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends July 8. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.
Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale Annual exhibition/fundraiser showcases paintings and sculptures by nationally recognized artists. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sat.; ends March 24. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000.
Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property 1968-2018 Major retrospective of the Cleveland-born Conceptual artist’s work includes photographs, assemblages, drawings, collages, immersive installations, etc. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends May 12. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000
Crumbling Empire: The Tom and Jeri Ferris Russian Collection of Glasnost and Perestroika Paintings Russian poster designs from the 1980s-90s paired with street art by contemporary American artist Shepard Fairey. Also on display: “Upside-Down Propaganda: The Art of North Korean Defector Sun Mu” and “Red Alert! Air Raid Sirens of Los Angeles: Art Installation by Nicole Weingart.” The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts next Sun.; ends June 2. Free. (310) 216-1600.
Maryam Jafri: I Drank the Kool-Aid But I Didn’t Inhale First-ever U.S. solo exhibition of works by the conceptual artist features a new staging of Jafri’s “Product Recall: An Index of Innovation (2014–15),” combining framed text and photography spotlighting failed food products (starts next Sun.; ends June 23). Also on display: “Lucas Blalock: An Enormous Oar,” featuring manipulated photographs of everyday items (starts next Sun.; ends July 21). The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.
Critics’ Choices
Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Now through Feb. 17. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.