SoCal museum listings, April 28-May 5: ‘The Wondrous Cosmos’ and more

Isaac Julien: Playtime Multi-channel video by the artist and filmmaker explores the power of money in the art world and features James Franco, Maggie Cheung, and others (opens next Sun.; ends Aug. 11). Also on display: “Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring works by the Abstract Expressionist artist (opens next Sun.; ends Sept. 15). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. www.lacma.org