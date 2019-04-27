SoCal museum listings, April 28-May 5: ‘The Wondrous Cosmos’ and more

Openings
The Wondrous Cosmos in Medieval Manuscripts Illustrations of celestial and otherworldly realms in the pages of illuminated manuscripts from medieval Europe (starts Tue.; ends July 21). Also on display: “Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years” featuring two rare drawings by the Renaissance-era artist and inventor (starts Tue.; ends June 2). The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. www.getty.edu
Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy Cars from the “Batman” franchise, “Back to the Future,” etc., plus concept art, props and costumes. The Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends March 15. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277. www.Petersen.org
O.C. Edge Works by visual artists from the Santa Ana Arts Registry. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Opens Sat.; ends May 25. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 667-1517. www.occca.org
India’s Subterranean Stepwells: Photographs by Victoria Lautman Images of community water-harvesting systems in India. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends Oct. 20. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. www.fowler.ucla.edu
Isaac Julien: Playtime Multi-channel video by the artist and filmmaker explores the power of money in the art world and features James Franco, Maggie Cheung, and others (opens next Sun.; ends Aug. 11). Also on display: “Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring works by the Abstract Expressionist artist (opens next Sun.; ends Sept. 15). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. www.lacma.org