SoCal museum listings, May 26-June 2: ‘The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China’ at LACMA and more

Openings
Emerging Masters 2019 Works by recent graduates and current candidates of Laguna College of Art and Design’s MFA programs. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens Fri.; ends June 9. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org
On the Inside Group show features drawings by LGBTQ+ artists who are currently incarcerated. Also on display: “The Riddle Effect,” a survey of sculptural work by artist John T. Riddle, Jr. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Sept 8. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org
The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China 30-plus works by Ai Weiwei and other influential contemporary Chinese artists. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org