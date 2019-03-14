Weekend Picks, March 14-17: Leslie Odom Jr. with Pacific Symphony, Batsheva Dance Company at Royce Hall and more

Leslie Odom Jr. is belting out show tunes with Pacific Symphony, Ohad Naharin’s Batsheva Dance Company comes to UCLA, and Los Angeles Master Chorale performs two distinctly different requiems. A dance festival kicks off at the Montalbán in Hollywood, composer-pianist Nils Frahm makes his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut, and the curtain comes down on the gender-bending Taylor Mac drama “Hir.” They’re all part of our weekly roundup of things to do this weekend.
Tony winner tunes up at Segerstrom
Leslie Odom Jr., Tony winner for playing Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” sings show tunes, standards and some songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mega-hit musical in a two-night stand backed by the Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $47 and up. www.PacificSymphony.org
Next stop, ‘Venezuela’
Tel Aviv-based Batsheva Dance Company returns with “Venezuela.” This 2017 full-length, two-part work from artistic director Ohad Naharin explores the tension between choreographed movement and the content it is intended to represent. Presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $29-$89. www.cap.ucla.edu
Dueling requiems at Disney Hall
The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by associate conductor Jenny Wong, presents a pairing of 20th century French composer Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem with “How to Go On,” local composer Dale Trumbore’s self-described “secular requiem.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. www.lamasterchorale.org
Movin’ and groovin’ at the Montalbán
They’re putting their best feet forward at “Moves at the Montalbán.” The Hollywood theater serves as the setting for the inaugural three-day dance showcase. Entity Contemporary Dance, tap company Rhythmatic and choreographer Lukas McFarlane are among the artists featured. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $40, $65; passes: $80, $120. www.themontalban.com
Keys to success
Nils Frahm, the German composer, pianist and record producer who mixes classical music with contemporary sounds, will bring some of his massive arsenal of acoustic and electric keyboards, sequencers and synthesizers with him as he makes his Disney Hall debut. 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $42-$107. www.laphil.com
Family farce closes at the Odyssey
It’s your last weekend to catch “Hir,” written by Taylor Mac. A soldier just back from Afghanistan finds his father incapacitated, his mother in revolt against the patriarchy and his sister living as a transgender man in this darkly comic fable. An L.A. Times Critic’s Choice. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $32-$37. www.OdysseyTheatre.com