Weekend Picks: Cirque du Soleil, John Kelly, Esperanza Spalding’s quartet and more

Picks for this weekend include Cirque du Soleil, performance artist John Kelly at REDCAT, dance troupe Che Malambo in Long Beach and all-star jazz combo Spring Quartet at the Ford Theatres. Long Beach Opera presents Philip Glass’ “In the Penal Colony,” the Los Angeles Dance Festival takes place in DTLA, and Grand Park hosts a family-friendly arts festival.
High-flying fantasy
Prepare to “ooh” and “aah” at Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna.” Aerialists and acrobats perform in this big-top spectacular inspired by classic myths, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The waterfront at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 26. $45 and up. cirquedusoleil.com
Remembrance of things past
Veteran performance artist John Kelly looks back on his decades in the trenches of the New York arts scene in “Time No Line,” a multimedia-enhanced live memoir. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $14-$20. redcat.org
Get your gaucho on
Che Malambo, an all-male troupe from Argentina, performs traditional South American gaucho dancing and drumming in a stage show co-created by Paris-based choreographer Gilles Brinas. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35. carpenterarts.org
Spring forward at the Ford
The Spring Quartet, the jazz combo featuring bassist Esperanza Spalding, drummer Jack DeJohnette, saxophonist Joe Lovano and pianist Leo Genovese, will kick off a new season of live performances under the stars at the Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$70. FordTheatres.org
Doin’ time in the LBC
Long Beach Opera and Cal State Long Beach’s California Repertory Company join forces for the Southern California premiere of “In the Penal Colony,” the Philip Glass chamber opera inspired by a Franz Kafka short story about the vagaries of crime and punishment. CSULB Studio Theater, near 7th Street and East Campus Drive, Long Beach. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 5. $49-$150. LongBeachOpera.org
Dance on the fringes
Akomi Dance, Bodies in Play, Project 21 Dance, Pony Box Dance Theatre, Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre and Fuse Dance Company are among the troupes taking part in the Los Angeles Dance Festival’s Fringe showcase for developing choreographers. Diavolo Studio Black Box, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $25. ladancefest.org
Bring the kids
Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest is a family-friendly, two-day festival featuring performances by local theater and dance companies, plus storytelling, film screenings, visual art and more. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. grandparkla.org