Weekend Picks: Mexican dance, Hear Now, Plácido as El Gato and 'Valley of the Dolls'

The ninth Hear Now Festival, the annual showcase for new works by L.A.-based composers, continues with a performance by the ensemble TM+ at 8 p.m. Friday at Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. The festival concludes in a pair of chamber music concerts, distinct programs featuring the Lyris Quartet, pianist Vicki Ray and others at 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd. $10, $35; passes: $80, $105. (323) 226-0326. hearnowmusicfestival.com