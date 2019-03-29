Review: Jason sails through worlds of wonder in A Noise Within’s ‘Argonautika’

In the midst of heart-pounding dangers, the storytelling lingers over two love stories. One involves Jason (dashing Ty Mayberry) and the nascent sorceress Medea (poignant Angela Gulner). Medea’s feelings for Jason spur her to unimaginable achievements but also overwhelm her better judgment. Once Eros’ arrow lodges in her heart, the wound gradually turns her white gown crimson. The other bond exists between inseparable hunks Hercules (Frederick Stuart, giving the hero a thickheaded but warmhearted spin) and Hylas (Richy Storrs). When Hercules’ devotion is put to a test, still more water, in the form of tears, drenches the story.