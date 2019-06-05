8 Weekend Picks: Playboy Jazz Festival, Ojai music, ‘Indecent’ and more

What’s worth checking out this weekend? The Playboy Jazz Festival and “The Phantom of the Opera,” for starters. Other noteworthy events include the Ojai Music Festival, a new program from American Contemporary Ballet and season closers for Pacific Symphony and Long Beach Symphony. The period drama “Indecent” goes up at the Ahmanson, Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble celebrates Chaucer, and REDCAT has a short-film festival for children.