8 weekend picks: Kristin Chenoweth, Company Wayne McGregor, ‘Lenny Bruce’ and more

Your performing arts options this weekend include Kristin Chenoweth at the Bowl, the dance-travaganza “Adès & McGregor” at the Music Center and the return of a solo show about comedy legend Lenny Bruce. Meshell Ndegeocello gets down and funky at the Ford Theatres, “The Phantom of the Opera” sets up shop in the O.C., California Philharmonic gets its Bastille Day on, and a Beatles tribute band plays in DTLA. And last but not least, a legendary lover comes to West Hollywood courtesy of Classical Theatre Lab.