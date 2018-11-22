Weekend Picks for Nov. 23-25: The Hollywood Christmas Parade, 'The Nutcracker' and more

Nothing says the holiday season is upon us like the imminent flood of productions of “The Nutcracker.” Los Angeles Ballet is first out of the gate with the return of the company’s annual locally-touring take on the Tchaikovsky favorite. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $31-$99; discounts available. losangelesballet.org (Also in Glendale, Dec. 1-2; Hollywood, Dec. 8-9; Redondo Beach, Dec. 15-16; and Westwood, Dec. 22-24)