SoCal dance listings, April 28-May 5: Dorrance Dance and more

The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet’s family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. $26-$52; discounts available. www.ipballet.org
Los Angeles Dance Festival Fringe Three-day showcase concludes with performances by Fuse Dance Company, Pony Box Dance Theatre and others. Diavolo Studio Black Box, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. Sun., 5 and 7 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. www.ladancefest.org
Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and culture. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. Also at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; and the Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com
CalArts Spring Dance New work by artists-in-residence and more. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800. www.redcat.org
CalArts World Music and Dance Festival Student and faculty ensembles perform. California Institute of the Arts, Remo and Ami Belli Stage and the Wild Beast Concert Pavilion, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Fri., 5:30 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 11:30 a.m. Free; reservations recommended. www.calarts.edu
ETM: Double Down MacArthur fellow Michelle Dorrance and Dorrance Dance present an electronically-enhanced evening of modern tap. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
Patria Grande (Big Homeland) Ballet Folklórico Universidad De Colima performs traditional Mexican dance. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $34-$79. (818) 677-3000. www.TheSoraya.org
So Cal Folk Fest Music and dance of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. Ukrainian Culture Center, 4315 Melrose Ave., L.A. Next Sun., noon to 7 p.m. $10, $20; 12 and under, free. www.socalfolkfest.com