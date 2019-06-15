SoCal dance listings, June 16-23: Luminario Ballet, American Contemporary Ballet and more

Choose Your Identity Luminario Ballet performs favorite repertory with special guests including aerialist Dreya Weber and singer-songwriter Tawny Ellis. Club Fais Do-Do, 5253 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$40. luminarioballet.org
Variations on Raymonda American Contemporary Ballet revisits the fantastical 19th-century Russian ballet set to Glazunov’s score as well as Balanchine’s 1961 version of the classic work. California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m. $45-$105. acbdances.com
Beach Dances: Shared Practice Open rehearsals, workshops and performances of works by local choreographers. Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica. Starts Tue.; ends June 23. Various times. Free. eventbrite.com
Selections From Inscape: Fashion in Motion Dancers from Luminario Ballet, in re-creations of designer Rudi Gernreich’s original costumes, perform excerpts from choreographer Bella Lewitzky’s 1971 work. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $15. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org