Review: In ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ in Pasadena, an advice columnist mines her own mistakes

“Tiny Beautiful Things” reveals the power of small epiphanies — the healing potential of forgiveness, the value of self-honesty, the necessity of sharing with others what seems our private burden. But the greatest epiphany — and the one that makes this show seem so vital right now — is that our characters are ours to shape. Life happens to us, but how we respond can spell the difference between corruption and salvation in our society as well as in our souls.