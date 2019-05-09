Plotting the course of ‘Star Trek’ as it boldly goes into new realms

The rest is pop-culture history: A then-unheard-of big-budget revival film in 1979 spawned a cinematic franchise with 13 entries; an award-winning sequel series (“The Next Generation,” starring Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard) in the ’80s lasted more than twice as long as “TOS”; five more spinoff series followed, including the current “Star Trek: Discovery”; there’s a “Discovery”-related short-film series, “Short Treks”; and much more is on the way.