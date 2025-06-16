Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Emmy chances, by the numbers

For “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss, frequent contention for Emmys and other awards over the past 15 years might give the impression she has won more often than she has.

11

Moss’ acting Emmy nominations thus far include:

6

for her breakout role as secretary-turned-ad copywriter Peggy Olson in “Mad Men,” and …

4

for playing the sexual servitude-escaping, resistance-leading June Osborne in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

2017

Moss won her only acting Emmy, a drama lead prize for “Handmaid’s,” after a long dry spell that included …

2

losses in 2013: drama lead for “Mad Men” and limited series lead for her performance as a detective in “Top of the Lake.”

1 for 12

Moss might have inherited her Emmy win percentage from onscreen “West Wing” parents Martin Sheen and Stockard Channing, who together collected 12 nominations but just one win (Channing, supporting drama actress, 2002), or perhaps ...

1 for 14

or Moss’ “Mad Men” co-star Jon Hamm’s frequent-bridesmaid status.

8

Timing might be on Moss’ side, though, if you believe in poetic justice: The 2025 Emmys will take place eight months after Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and she won her “Handmaid’s” Emmy eight months after his first.