These award-contending cinematographers say their work requires energy, improvisation — and strong legs

“I try to light something in a way that, on the set on the day, it feels like anything's possible. Especially for the actors,” Irvin says. “I don't want them to feel constrained to a certain space if they feel inspired to kind of work outside of that and whatnot. So I essentially lit the space as it would be lit in that kind of setting, so I set up an array of stage lights almost like a horseshoe shape, above the crowd. And then I set up a soft top light, a soft box. I exposed it at a level that just gave enough detail on all the crowd so that you can sense their presence, but it was still dark and naturalistic. You felt the audience, but your focus was on Kwame.”