Three cheers for the iconoclasts, rule-breakers, outsiders and runners-up of history

As for “Vice,” making the controversial Cheney a relevant figure required digging into his background, says director Adam McKay. "We're told that all the pieces of this history are boring, but they just needed to be assembled," he says. "We found this epic American story that tracks with the American dream of a kid from nowhere … who starts to climb and have remarkable success. His story tracks with the arc of America in the last 50 or 60 years, and how that dream twisted and turned tragically," he says. "It's nice to see people light up as the movie goes on, and they see a story that probably should have been a big story all along — and wasn't."