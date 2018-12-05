John Cho finds the vulnerability in the gripping low-budget thriller 'Searching'

His family moved several times, and that nomadic lifestyle informed his later calling as well. “I’m so shy and I hated moving,” he says. “But I feel like the experience of moving — of migration and the anxiety of that — is a central trauma of my life, and that I have chosen this career to master that anxiety. I’m always in a new situation meeting 100 new people and having to become very intimate very rapidly — which, emotionally, I don’t like doing. I wanna be around the same people all the time. But in my professional life, I like jumping around. I don’t even wanna sign a TV contract.”