Smear campaigns, political savvy and treacherous men: 'Mary Queen of Scots' as a mirror to today

Rourke: I see that scene and go, "That looks like many board meetings I have been in!" [Laughter]. Early in my career, you'd walk into these rooms at the Royal Shakespeare Company and there'd be nobody but men in there. You have to psych yourself up to walk out into that sea of men, and that's one of the things Beau captured so beautifully in his script. So often in costume dramas, people put on fancy clothes and it can feel like you're just being seen for beauty or allure or prettiness. But in our film, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth are putting on a kind of armor when they get dressed. It's a political act.