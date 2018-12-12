Paul Greengrass revisits terrorist massacre of Norway youth in '22 July'

Conscientious of that fine line, Greengrass teamed with an entirely Norwegian cast and crew to film the Utøya sequence over the course of about 10 days. "I tried to handle it with great restraint," he says. "There are only really two moments of explicit graphic violence: the shooting of the two adults and then the shooting of [survivor] Viljar Hanssen, which [the vocal gentleman] strongly supported. Other than that, we cut away from this heinous series of murders. You understand what Breivik did; you're aware of a few people falling in the distance at the edge of the shot, but you could never identify anybody, which was very important."