Rupert Everett writes, directs and stars in a love letter to Oscar Wilde

Let’s just say I slipped in through the green baize door, by mistake to be quite honest, with “My Best Friend’s Wedding” [1997, as Julia Roberts’ gay best friend]. A freak hurricane happened for me, and I was quite successful. But I was successful exclusively as the gay best friend, and it was pretty difficult to get beyond it. David Cronenberg offered me “Basic Instinct 2” with Sharon Stone. Sharon wanted me, but the studio went insane. That happened to me two or three times when I got close to a straight part, so I knew really that the game was up. Then all the straights realized, “Ooh, gay roles are great!,” and started rushing past with their wigs, while the queen is left sitting there.