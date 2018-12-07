'Science Fair' celebrates the 'nerds,' the kids looking ahead to solve global problems

Foster: After WWII, we went through the space race, and it was a time when the U.S. was facing global challenges — and we turned to scientists to help meet those challenges. Scientists were heroes. Today, especially from national leadership, that message isn't as clear as it once was. These kids are showing how we should be confronting big challenges, and it's not by burying our head in the sand; it's by doing rigorous science and experimenting.