'Into the Spider-Verse' brings in diversity, innovation and some special Easter eggs

Bob Perischetti, one of three co-directors of “Spider-Verse,” said “The Lego Movie” filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord initially turned down the studio’s offer to make a new Spider-movie. “But then they thought about it and said, ‘We’d love to do it if we could do it about this guy and these other characters. So that was the directive throughout: This is a story about Miles Morales and how we can make a film with a new character, make it contemporary, with a character who’s 13 years old and has both parents and an uncle.” Lord co-wrote “Spider-Verse” and co-produced with Miller.