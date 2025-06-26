‘Spider-Man 2’ extended edition is coming to theaters in 4K, along with original trilogy

Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” trilogy is returning to theaters, but this time with the extended version of “Spider-Man 2.”

The original “Spider-Man” trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, is returning to the big screen with a special addition.

For the first time, “Spider-Man 2.1” — the extended edition of “Spider Man 2” — will be playing in theaters in 4K in a limited engagement presented by Fathom Entertainment. This version, released on DVD in 2007, features eight minutes of new footage, including a fan-favorite scene in which J. Jonah Jameson, played by J.K. Simmons, tries on the Spidey suit.

More than two decades and 10 Spider-Man movies after the original trilogy premiered, “Spider-Man 2” consistently ranks among the best of the franchise by critics and fans. Starring alongside Maguire as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) are Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane “MJ” Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborn and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius.

“The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of super hero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations,” Fathom Entertainment’s Chief Executive Ray Nutt said in a press release. “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”

“Spider-Man” will play in theaters Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, “Spider-Man 2.1” on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, and “Spider-Man 3” on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Tickets will be available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theaters July 25.

Other films soon returning to theaters with Fathom Entertainment are “Clueless” (June 29-30), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (July 13-16) and “The Sound of Music” (Sept. 13-17).