Steven Yeun plays both sides of his heritage for the unsettling ‘Burning’

“What does a person who doesn’t adhere to the social system of Korea move like? That’s Ben: His carefree attitude of ‘I’ll be respectful when I want to be respectful. I don’t play the games of this society; I’m me wherever I am.’ And that is jarring, especially when you’re in a society that’s very predicated on — You’re supposed to talk this way to your elders and you’re supposed to talk this way to people below you. So for someone to do it without feeling like they’re forced to do it, but they’re just operating within their own narrative, is scary. ‘Whoa — that guy’s so free, I don’t like it.’ Or ‘I love it!’ It’s an attractive quality or a jarring quality, depending on who you are.