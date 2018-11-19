One book, two writers, one couple: How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan adapted 'Wildlife' and survived

Kazan: I want to shout out to our editor Matt Hannam. Before we shot the movie, we thought we had gotten the script down to its purest, sparest form; on an independent film budget, every scene has to do the most work it can to justify the cost of each location and the time spent. Through the editing process, though, we learned that there was more to shed — which was exciting, after so many years spent writing. We could still be surprised.