Surviving ‘The Twilight Zone,’ Adam Scott offers his flying tips

Adam Scott stars in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” an episode of Jordan Peele’s new “Twilight Zone” reboot that is a re-imagining of the classic William Shatner fear-of-flying episode on the original Rod Serling series.
Prepping for the job made Scott think a bit about his own air travel eccentricities, which he shared during a recent video interview at The Times.
“If you see someone famous on the flight, you feel safer. Do you do that?” Scott asked. And, yes, if, for example, Steven Tyler is on our flight, we know we’re OK because the Aerosmith singer appears to be indestructible.
“I saw Liv Tyler on a flight and feeling very safe,” Scott said. “And I moved right on past … into coach.”
Like everyone else we’ve spoken to who has worked on the new “Zone,” which streams on CBS All Access, Scott watched the Serling series as a kid. And he had the advantage of living next door to the owner of Atlantis Fantasyworld, the Santa Cruz comic book store seen in “The Lost Boys.” And this guy, Joe Ferrara, had every episode on VHS tape, a resource available to precious few adolescents in the ’80s.
Scott was hooked — and continues to be.
“It’s the same thing that captures my imagination now when I see something that is satisfying story-wise, like the movie ‘Us,’ ” Scott said. “These movies that are satisfying emotionally, but also taking you on all these twists and turns and bending your mind while at the same time saying something about where we are.”
Scott also teased the upcoming season of “Big Little Lies” (the women may have bonded, but do not look for Ed and Nathan to be BFFs).
“Season 2 is pretty juicy. There’s a lot that happens,” Scott said. “Questions are answered in a really interesting way. Everything that happened at the end of Season 1 … those chickens are going to come home to roost.”
You can watch the full interview below. Happy flying!